Al-Amiri arrives in Erbil

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-17T10:10:57+0000
Al-Amiri arrives in Erbil

Shafaq News / The head of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Amiri, has arrived in Erbil to discuss forming the new government.

Al-Amiri will meet the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, to exchange points of view on ways to form the largest bloc, a political source told Shafaq News agency.

Last Saturday, al-Amiri met the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr in Najaf.

The Sadrist movement won the largest share with 73 out of the assembly's 329 seats, more than a fifth of the total.

The Coordination Framework claimed they can muster the backing of 88 lawmakers to make them the largest bloc.

In previous parliaments, parties from Iraq's Shiite majority have struck compromise deals to work together and form a government.

The Sadrist movement has been mobilizing impetus behind a "National Majority Government", challenging the status quo "consensus governments", which the forces of the Shiite Coordination Framework have been lobbying for.

