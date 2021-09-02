Al-Amiri: This is the decision of the Iraqis, not the French President’s

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-02T09:24:33+0000

Shafaq News/ The head of Al-Fatah Alliance Hadi Al-Amiri said that there will be no foreign forces presented on the Iraqi territory after 2022. Al-Amiri told Shafaq News Agency, "within December 31, 2021, there will be no foreign forces on Iraqi lands, including the American, French and Turkish troops." It is noteworthy that Iraq and the United States had agreed on the withdrawal of all American combat forces from the country by the end of this year, but French President Emmanuel Macron pledged during his recent visit to Iraq that the French forces affiliated with the Global Coalition will stay, and continue to help in the fight against terrorism. Al-Amiri responded to Macron's speech by saying, "This is the decision of the Iraqis, not the decision of French President Emmanuel Macron." He added, "When the foreign occupation forces leave Iraqi territory, and all security forces will be united to build the Iraqi state." Concerning the future of the Popular Mobilization forces, Al-Amiri said, "The PMF is fighting, defending, and offering blood for the survival of the country's political process." In turn, the Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir Yarallah, confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that the military forces could maintain security and stability in the country after the departure of the American troops. He pointed out that the US forces stopped supporting the Iraqi forces last May; in return, the Iraqi forces can secure the country.

