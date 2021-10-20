Al-Amiri, Al-Khazali thank the demonstrators and the security forces for their peaceful actions

Shafaq News/ The leaders of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Qais al-Khazali, and the Badr Organization, Hadi al-Amiri, thanked the peaceful protesters who rejected the results of the recent parliamentary elections, calling on them to continue in these demonstrations. Al-Khazali said in a statement, "I thank my beloved demonstrators who are demanding their legitimate rights through disciplined civilized demonstrations that reflected the true image of the Iraqi citizen who preserves public and private interests, and who respects the prestige of the state and the brave security forces." He added, "I extend my thanks to our heroic, committed security forces, who preserved the security and safety of their brothers, the demonstrators," stressing that "intruders and saboteurs will never be allowed to distort them." In turn, Al-Amiri, also sent his gratitude to the "demonstrators for their keenness on the peaceful demonstrations," adding, "I hope that they will continue with this peaceful approach." Al-Amiri stressed, "to end the phenomenon of burning tires and cutting roads as quickly as necessary." He called on the Electoral Commission to "seriously follow up the submitted appeals." Meanwhile, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, the first winner in the Iraqi parliamentary elections, appeared while cleaning a school in Najaf Governorate, as part of his initiative with the start of the new school year. For its part, the Iraqi Ministry of Education praised this step.

