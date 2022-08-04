Al-Ameri will meet with al-Sadr, source reveals

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework said on Wednesday that it is adamant about its decision n to nominate Mohammed Shaya'a al-Sudani, a source in the CF revealed.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the CF meeting held today at Ammar al-Hakim's residence stressed the need to form a new government headed by Mohammed Shaya'a al-Sudani, who will be responsible for preparing for the early Parliamentary elections.

According to the source, Hadi al-Ameri will sit with al-Sadr representing the CF, and find a solution to address the current political crisis the country is going through.

Earlier today, a political source said that the Coordination Framework convened at the residence of Ammar al-Hakim to discuss the recent political developments in the country.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting is still ongoing until the moment.

Yesterday, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called for dismantling the Iraqi Parliament and holding early elections.