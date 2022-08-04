Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Ameri will meet with al-Sadr, source reveals

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-04T18:35:16+0000
Al-Ameri will meet with al-Sadr, source reveals

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework said on Wednesday that it is adamant about its decision n to nominate Mohammed Shaya'a al-Sudani, a source in the CF revealed.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the CF meeting held today at Ammar al-Hakim's residence stressed the need to form a new government headed by Mohammed Shaya'a al-Sudani, who will be responsible for preparing for the early Parliamentary elections.

According to the source, Hadi al-Ameri will sit with al-Sadr representing the CF, and find a solution to address the current political crisis the country is going through.

Earlier today, a political source said that the Coordination Framework convened at the residence of Ammar al-Hakim to discuss the recent political developments in the country.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting is still ongoing until the moment.

Yesterday, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called for dismantling the Iraqi Parliament and holding early elections.

related

Coordination Framework proposes a new initiative to solve the current political crisis

Date: 2022-02-09 22:31:13
Coordination Framework proposes a new initiative to solve the current political crisis

Coordination Framework is collecting signatures to proceed with replacing the resigned MPs

Date: 2022-06-19 19:18:33
Coordination Framework is collecting signatures to proceed with replacing the resigned MPs

Azm and Coordination Framework to start a new political alliance to form the new government, 

Date: 2021-12-13 19:26:21
Azm and Coordination Framework to start a new political alliance to form the new government, 

A  forthcoming meeting of the Coordination Framework to reunify "the Shiite house"

Date: 2022-01-14 16:20:00
A  forthcoming meeting of the Coordination Framework to reunify "the Shiite house"

PMF fighters will be deployed to secure the Coordination Framework's Monday demonstration

Date: 2022-07-31 21:04:02
PMF fighters will be deployed to secure the Coordination Framework's Monday demonstration

Coordination Framework warns of a "huge gap" in the Shiite community if talks falter

Date: 2022-03-24 10:52:52
Coordination Framework warns of a "huge gap" in the Shiite community if talks falter

Al-Mashhadani falls ill, Coordination Framework and Sadrists Brawl, eventful session adjourned 

Date: 2022-01-09 14:49:48
Al-Mashhadani falls ill, Coordination Framework and Sadrists Brawl, eventful session adjourned 

CF to convene on Monday 

Date: 2022-04-17 18:58:37
CF to convene on Monday 