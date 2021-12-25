Al-Ameri will be in charge of the talks with the Sadrist movement, source says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-25T12:34:09+0000

Shafaq News/ A source in al-Fatah alliance revealed that Hadi al-Ameri, the head of the alliance and the Secretary-General of Badr Organization, will handle the part related to forming the government in the negotiations with the Sadrist bloc according to the division of labor between the Coordination Framework forces. The source told Shafaq News Agency that the leaders of the Shiite Consortium divided the talks with the other blocs into three axes. "The first axis will be handled by the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, who will hold the talks with the Kurdish forces to reach a consensual formula that satisfies all the parties and the higher interest of the country." "In the second axis, former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi will handle the talks with all the Sunni forces to ensure their endorsement of the Framework's standpoint." "The two leaders have made a headway in the negotiation rounds held over the past few days," he said. "Al-Ameri will handle the talks with the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, and the leading figures in the movement. A meeting will be held soon between both parties." "The location of the meeting is yet to be decided, but it is more likely to take place in al-Hanana, the headquarters of al-Sadr in Najaf. The meeting will be dedicated to reaching an agreement over the details related to forming the government if the latter decided to rejoin the Shiite house and form a majority that forms the upcoming national and consensual government." "The Coordination Framework is sparing no effort to bring the Sadrist movement into the Framework to form a unified Shiite Coalition that agrees upon a comprehensive national agenda."

