Al-Ameri to the KDP delegation: evidence presented to the Supreme Court can abolish the election 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-14T14:45:20+0000
Shafaq News/ The head of al-Fatah alliance, Hadi al-Ameri, on Tuesday said that the evidence his bloc submitted to the Supreme Federal Court are sufficient to annul the election results.

According to a statement issued by his bureau, al-Ameri received earlier today, Tuesday, the leading figure of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Hoshyar Zebari, and his accompanying delegation in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. 

The meeting discussed mechanisms to overcome the current crisis and meet the aspirations of the Iraqi people.

Al-Ameri said that the evidence his alliance presented to the Supreme Federal Court are enough to prove that the results are rigged, hinting at a paragraph of the observing company report that shows explicitly the possibility of tampering with the results without leaving a criminal trace.

For his part, Zebari said that the KDP will not line with a party against another and focuses on "common [points] we shall cooperate for it."

"You are our allies. We had jihadist, political, and government ties for many years. We also had agreements with other political parties. We work with everyone to address the tensions and problems in the current political situation," he continued, "we endorse your pivotal, efficient, and important role in thawing out the frost between the political forces."

