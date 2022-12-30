Al-Ameri: there is a plan to control Iraq's economy

Shafaq News / The head of Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Ameri, said that the rise in the dollar exchange rate in Iraq is a plan to control the country's economy.

Al-Ameri said in a speech he made on the occasion of the first anniversary of the assassination of the deputy head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi authority, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, "We are facing another battle that is no less important than the previous one, which is the soft war...fighting the scourge of drugs is no less important than fighting ISIS."

"Our battle aims to be economically independent, and the rise of the dollar is part of a plan to control the economy."