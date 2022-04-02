Al-Ameri: the UK intervenes in the Iraqi affairs

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the head of the Al-Fatah Alliance, Hadi Al-Amiri, accused the United Kingdom of interfering in Iraqi political affairs.

Al-Ameri's media office said that the Shiite prominent leader received today in his office in Baghdad the British ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson.

Al-Ameri said, "from 2003 until today, the political process in Iraq was built on three main pillars: agreement, partnership, and balance."

"We have information from foreign intelligence agencies confirming your continued interference in the (Iraqi) political situation. We believe that the stability of Iraq is the stability of the region, and everyone should address the political deadlock for the sake of stability in the region." Al-Ameri "told the British ambassador.

"We seek a Shiite-Shiite understanding, which will certainly lead to a Kurdish-Kurdish understanding…the Shiite Coordination Framework will not give up forming the largest bloc that preserves the right of the Shiite component in the government and then agrees on the candidate for prime minister."

"Political instability generates security instability, and therefore I am afraid of going back to the periods that afflicted Iraq." The Shiite leader concluded.

The British Ambassador confirmed, "The United Kingdom seeks to develop bilateral relations and provide support to Iraq, but this requires finding a stable government."