Al-Ameri: the Coordination Framework will not give the rights of the Shiite community 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-03T17:09:07+0000
Shafaq News/ The head of al-Fatah bloc, Hadi al-Ameri, on Sunday said that the Coordination Framework "did not and will not" give up on the "largest bloc" to preserve the rights of the Shiite community. 

Al-Ameri's remarks came during a meeting he held with the German ambassador to Iraq, Martin Jaeger, earlier today in Baghdad.

The leading figure of the Coordination Framework said that political stability is imperative to the formation of a "strong and stable" government that provides security and services to the people. 

Al-Ameri commended Germany's support to Iraq, calling for bolstering the economic ties Baghdad and Berlin. 

"Germany will not intervene in the Iraqi affairs as it did before," Jaeger said according to the statement, "we will cooperate with any government that the Iraqis form."

