Al-Ameri supports the Feili Kurds: they should take their rights

Shafaq News/ The head of the Al-Fatah Coalition, Hadi Al-Amiri, revealed today, Saturday, that the Faili Kurds had been oppressed because of their religious and national affiliation.

Speaking at the first festival to promote national unity, Al-Ameri pointed out that "the Faili component was subjected to many oppressions for being Kurds, Shiites, and their affiliation with Ahl al-Bayt and the school of Ali bin Abi Talib."

"The Faili Kurds, unfortunately, were not treated the way they deserved, and today we have a historic responsibility to demand their rights." He added.

"I am ready to be a soldier for the project to defend the rights of the Faili Kurds," Al-Ameri said.