Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Ameri says that storming the Iraqi parliament by al-Sadr's supporters is "democracy"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-30T14:42:29+0000
Al-Ameri says that storming the Iraqi parliament by al-Sadr's supporters is "democracy"

Shafaq News/ The head of al-Fatah bloc, Hadi al-Ameri, on Saturday urged the rival Sadrist movement and Coordination Framework to pursue "appeasement, restraint, and deliberations", describing today's events as "democratic practices".

At least 125 persons were injured in the clashes between the law enforcement and the demonstrators who stormed Baghdad's ultra-secure Green Zone for the second time in less than a week to protest the candidature of the Coordination Framework's pick for the premiership, Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani.

Hundreds of demonstrators, mainly supporters of the powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, breached the barricades surrounding the Greeb Zone and stormed the parliament and the Supreme Judicial Council's buildings.

"To all the dear brothers and partners in the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement... I call all of you to adopt an approach of appeasement, restraint, and deliberation, and prioritize dialogue and constructive understanding to overcome differences," al-Ameri said in a press release.

"So far, today's deeds have been democratic practices. However, our patient people cautiously anticipate the strife that might emerge from the current situation," he said.

Al-Ameri called for laying the foundations of "peaceful political solutions" on the basis of "understanding, mutual compromises, and respecting the constitution."

related

Zebari: the Sadrist movement has a very important role in the Iraqi arena

Date: 2021-11-05 11:15:18
Zebari: the Sadrist movement has a very important role in the Iraqi arena

Sadrist Movement, KDP: to save the homeland

Date: 2022-01-04 12:56:25
Sadrist Movement, KDP: to save the homeland

Sadrist bloc to boycott the political process

Date: 2022-06-15 20:08:50
Sadrist bloc to boycott the political process

Al-Ameri calls for closing the borders with Turkey, kicking Turkish companies off Iraq

Date: 2022-07-20 16:59:25
Al-Ameri calls for closing the borders with Turkey, kicking Turkish companies off Iraq

Al-Ameri: Saturday's crime against the demonstrators will not go unpunished

Date: 2021-11-06 16:26:33
Al-Ameri: Saturday's crime against the demonstrators will not go unpunished

Sadrist officeholders will not be ousted under the CF government, MP says

Date: 2022-07-08 12:57:45
Sadrist officeholders will not be ousted under the CF government, MP says

Al-Sadr and Al-Ameri meets in Al-Hanana, the Sadrist says

Date: 2022-01-15 20:24:58
Al-Sadr and Al-Ameri meets in Al-Hanana, the Sadrist says

The Sadrist movement is a part of ongoing talks held behind closed doors, al-Abboudi says

Date: 2022-04-10 19:04:29
The Sadrist movement is a part of ongoing talks held behind closed doors, al-Abboudi says