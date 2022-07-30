Al-Ameri says that storming the Iraqi parliament by al-Sadr's supporters is "democracy"

Shafaq News/ The head of al-Fatah bloc, Hadi al-Ameri, on Saturday urged the rival Sadrist movement and Coordination Framework to pursue "appeasement, restraint, and deliberations", describing today's events as "democratic practices".

At least 125 persons were injured in the clashes between the law enforcement and the demonstrators who stormed Baghdad's ultra-secure Green Zone for the second time in less than a week to protest the candidature of the Coordination Framework's pick for the premiership, Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani.

Hundreds of demonstrators, mainly supporters of the powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, breached the barricades surrounding the Greeb Zone and stormed the parliament and the Supreme Judicial Council's buildings.

"To all the dear brothers and partners in the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement... I call all of you to adopt an approach of appeasement, restraint, and deliberation, and prioritize dialogue and constructive understanding to overcome differences," al-Ameri said in a press release.

"So far, today's deeds have been democratic practices. However, our patient people cautiously anticipate the strife that might emerge from the current situation," he said.

Al-Ameri called for laying the foundations of "peaceful political solutions" on the basis of "understanding, mutual compromises, and respecting the constitution."