Al-Ameri's office refutes his interference with al-Karboli's apprehension

Shafaq News/ The media office of the head of al-Fatah Alliance, Hadi Al-Amiri, repudiated the reports about his attempt to arrange the release of the leader of al-Hal party, Jamal al-Karboli.

Al-Ameri's media office said in a press release today, Sunday, "we categorically reject the claims that some social media platforms shared about Al-Ameri's interference in the apprehension of a political figure," in reference to al-Karboli.

"Abusing the name of the head of al-Fatah Alliance falls under the denigrating political campaigns, especially with the elections around the corner."

News spiraled down the Social media platforms about al-Ameri being involved in al-Karboli's case. Social media Activists said that the former tried to mediate with the Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to release him.

Earlier today, A special security force arrested earlier the head of al-Hal party, Jamal al-Karboli, according to a security source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that al-Karboli and his brother, Loay, were apprehended in al-Yarmouk area, Baghdad, at dawn over corruption charges per an arrest warrant issued by the Iraqi Judiciary.