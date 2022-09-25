Al-Ameri receives the Russian ambassador to Baghdad

Shafaq News / The head of al-Fatah Alliance, Hadi Al-Ameri, received on Sunday the Russian ambassador to Baghdad, Elbrus Kutrashev, and the undersecretary of the Federal Authority for Military-Technical Cooperation of the Russian Federation, Alexei Frolkin, in his office in Baghdad.

Al-Ameri's media office said in a statement that the meeting discussed enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries at all levels in a way that achieves the interests of the two countries and preserves the sovereignty of Iraq.

He also stressed the importance of addressing the political crisis in Iraq, and forming a government that is capable of providing services and job opportunities for the people.