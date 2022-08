Shafaq News / The head of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Ameri, received on Wednesday Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

A statement by al-Ameri's office said that the meeting discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and ways to address the current situation.

Earlier this week, al-Kadhimi launched a new initiative to find solutions and ease the growing tension in the country.