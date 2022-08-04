Al-Ameri receives Plasschaert in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The head of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Ameri, received on Thursday the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

A statement by al-Ameri's office said in a statement that the meeting discussed the latest developments in the country and ways to address the current political impasse, stressing the need for continuous talks between all parties.

The meeting also shed light on the recurrent Turkish aggression on Iraqi territories.

It is worth noting that the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called yesterday for dismantling the Iraqi Parliament and holding early elections.