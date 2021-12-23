Al-Ameri: presence of foreign forces beyond this year undermines Iraq's stability

Shafaq News/ The head of al-Fatah alliance, Hadi al-Ameri, said that extending the stay of the foreign forces in Iraq beyond the current year is detrimental to its security.

Al-Ameri's remarks came upon his reception to the Japanese Ambassador to Iraq, Kotaro Suzuki, earlier on Thursday.

A press release by al-Ameri's alliance said that the meeting touched upon the bilateral ties between Iraq and Japan and ways to bring them up to a level that matches the aspirations of both nations.

Al-Ameri commended the Japanese role in bolstering Iraq's stability and democracy and its positive impact on the region as a whole.

The leader of Badr Organization reiterated his "position from the presence of foreign forces. Sovereignty is a red flag," warning that the presence of those forces beyond the current year might undermine Iraq's security.

"If Iraq needs foreign consultants for training and advice, it should be in accordance with the Iraqi constitution and laws in force, with utmost transparency," he continued.

Suzuki shed light upon Iraq's contribution to endorsing the Region's stability, stressing that his country will continue to support Iraq at all levels.

"The world keeps an eye on the Iraqi scene and looks forward to resolving the political crisis by democratic means," he added.