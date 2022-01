Shafaq News/ The leader of al-Fatah (Conquest) alliance, Hadi al-Ameri, on Friday denounced the attacks on the parties' headquarters and the Green Zone as "unjustifiable".

Al-Ameri said in a statement earlier today, "we resolutely condemn the recent attacks on the Green Zone and political parties headquarters in general."

"These deeds are unjustifiable. Security forces shall carry out their duties in maintaining security, protecting the citizens and their properties."