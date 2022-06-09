Al-Ameri heads to Erbil tomorrow

Shafaq News / A delegation headed by Hadi al-Ameri will visit the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, on Friday, a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the delegation will meet with leaders of the Kurdish forces, including the Kurdistan Democratic Party, to discuss the current political impasse.

Populist Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Thursday instructed the lawmakers affiliated with his movement to write their resignation letters in an escalation of the bitter political deadlock holding up the formation of a new government in Iraq.

In a televised speech he delivered earlier today, Thursday, al-Sadr said, "if the Sadrist movement existence is hindering the formation of the government, all the members of the [Sadrist] bloc are ready to resign."

"My dears in the Sadrist bloc shall write their resignation letter, to be submitted once they are instructed to do so in the upcoming days."