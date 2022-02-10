Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Ameri: enemies pay billions to feed infighting between Iraqis

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-10T11:53:55+0000
Al-Ameri: enemies pay billions to feed infighting between Iraqis

Shafaq News/ The head of al-Fatah alliance, Hadi al-Ameri, warned that the security tension in the southern governorate of Maysan might spiral into uncontrollable infight between the Iraqis, urging Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq and the Sadrist movements to pursue restrain and responsibility.

Al-Ameri said in a statement he issued earlier today, Thursday, "the bloody incidents in Maysan are lamentable and worrisome. It undermines security and stability. We warned earlier of escalation cases that might exacerbate into perilously expanding violence."

The leader of al-Fatah alliance urged "Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq and the Sadrist movements, and their political and tribal extensions to exhibit utmost restrain, consciousness, and legal responsibility...Blood draws more blood."

"The infight the enemies paid billions for, and failed, should not be presented to them for free on a golden plate," he said, "We warn our brothers of being dragged to strife and driven by anger."

Al-Ameri commended the "widom of the brothers Muqtada al-Sadr and Qais al-Khazali" and urged the tribal dignitaries to hinder the external parties that attempt to exploit such incidents to settle political scores.

related

Child killed and another injured in Maysan

Date: 2021-08-13 11:21:55
Child killed and another injured in Maysan

Eight arrested in Maysan over drug-related charges

Date: 2021-05-24 17:23:01
Eight arrested in Maysan over drug-related charges

PM al-Kadhimi orders establishing the Maysan operations command

Date: 2022-02-07 19:56:44
PM al-Kadhimi orders establishing the Maysan operations command

A district in Maysan launches new projects while the government's projects are still lagging

Date: 2021-01-17 18:41:49
A district in Maysan launches new projects while the government's projects are still lagging

Al-Ameri to the KDP delegation: evidence presented to the Supreme Court can abolish the election 

Date: 2021-12-14 14:45:20
Al-Ameri to the KDP delegation: evidence presented to the Supreme Court can abolish the election 

Senior Tribal dignitary assassinated in southern Iraq 

Date: 2021-06-15 12:45:51
Senior Tribal dignitary assassinated in southern Iraq 

Two earthquakes hit Maysan

Date: 2021-03-11 10:02:46
Two earthquakes hit Maysan

Al-Ameri calls for a "media truce" to defuse the rampant tension in Iraq

Date: 2021-11-09 14:29:51
Al-Ameri calls for a "media truce" to defuse the rampant tension in Iraq