Al-Ameri does not approve the Coordination Framework's call for counter-demonstration, source says

Shafaq News/ Al-Fatah does not uphold the Coordination Framework's recent call for counter-demonstration, a leading figure in Hadi al-Ameri's party said on Saturday.

The Coordination Framework called on its supporters to stage counter-demonstrations "in defense of the Iraqi state" following a demonstration of the Sadrist movement supporters inside Baghdad's ultra-secure Green Zone today.

Al-Fatah's leading figure who preferred to remain anonymous told Shafaq News Agency that the Coordination Framework's statement does not represent the attitude of the consortium's entire spectrum.

"It was issued by a single party," the leading figure said, "Hadi al-Ameri issued a statement to calm things down after the Coordination Framework's recent statement."

"In the next few hours, al-Ameri will present an initiative to the leaders of the Coordination Framework and Muqtada al-Sadr to spare the country further slipping into chaos," the source continued.

Earlier today, al-Ameri urged the rival Sadrist movement and Coordination Framework to pursue "appeasement, restraint, and deliberations", describing today's events as "democratic practices".

"To all the dear brothers and partners in the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement... I call all of you to adopt an approach of appeasement, restraint, and deliberation, and prioritize dialogue and constructive understanding to overcome differences," al-Ameri said in a press release.

"So far, today's deeds have been democratic practices. However, our patient people cautiously anticipate the strife that might emerge from the current situation," he said.

Al-Ameri called for laying the foundations of "peaceful political solutions" that prioritize "understanding, mutual compromises, and respecting the constitution."

At least 125 persons were injured in the clashes between the law enforcement and the demonstrators who stormed Baghdad's ultra-secure Green Zone for the second time in less than a week to protest the candidature of the Coordination Framework's pick for the premiership, Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani.

Hundreds of demonstrators, mainly supporters of the powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, breached the barricades surrounding the Greeb Zone and stormed the parliament and the Supreme Judicial Council's buildings.