Al-Ameri demands to meet Muqtada Al-Sadr, source

Shafaq News/ A leader in the Al-Fatah Alliance revealed, on Tuesday, that Hadi Al-Ameri demanded to meet with the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, at the end of this week.

In a condition of anonymity, the leader told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Amiri informed the private office that he wanted to visit Muqtada Al-Sadr next Thursday. Still, the Al-Sadr office did not respond so far.

According to our source, Al-Amiri is working to solve the crisis between Al-Sadr and the leaders of the Coordination Framework by finding a new acceptable candidate for the position of prime minister, and forming the government, provided that early elections will be held within a period not exceeding one year.

Earlier, Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, called on all Iraqi parties to participate in the national dialogue that will take place in the government palace tomorrow, Wednesday.

Al-Kadhimi invited the leaders of the Iraqi political forces "to begin a serious dialogue to address the current political crisis."

The prime minister stressed the need to resort to dialogue as the most efficient way to address the situation.

He noted that all Iraqi security agencies would not participate in any political conflict.