Al-Ameri calls to empower the Iraqi defense forces

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the head of the Al-Fateh Alliance called to empower the Iraqi defense capabilities for securing Iraq's sovereignty.

Hadi Al-Ameri said, "building an ideological generation would let us resilient in the face of challenges," considering “Shaaban uprising (the Intifada Shaabaniya)" the main reason for the fall of the former regime.

The Shiite leader warned of "sectarianism" because it is "more dangerous than terrorism," saying, "we had removed sectarianism. Therefore, it will not return to Iraq."

Al-Ameri pointed out that Iraq has "specialized military forces that are the best in the region in combating terrorism," calling for empowering Iraqi security capabilities and not depending on foreign forces.

"Achieving Iraq's sovereignty is by strengthening Iraq's defensive capacity." He concluded.