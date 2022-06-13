Al-Ameri calls on the Marja'iyah to intervene and solve the crisis 

Shafaq News / The leader of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Ameri, called on the supreme religious authority in Najaf to intervene and solve the political crisis in Iraq.

Al-Ameri said in a statement, "The blessed Supreme Marja'iyah, always shows up at the right time to save the day and bring life back to normal."

The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, warned of "chaos" in the aftermath of the mass resignation of the Sadrist lawmakers from the Iraqi parliament, urging the Kurdish parties to join hands.

Barzani tweeted on Monday, "we are watching with concern the latest political updates in Iraq. We hope chaos does not prevail and the parliament represents all the Iraqis."

"I urge all the Kurdish parties to unite," he added.