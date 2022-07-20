Al-Ameri calls on al-Sadr to rise above the recently-leaked recordings

Shafaq News / The head of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Ameri, asked the prominent Shiite cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, to rise above the recently-leaked recordings attributed to former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.

Al-Ameri said in a speech during al-Ghadeer international festival held in Baghdad, "I call on (Sayed) Muqtada al-Sadr to rise above the recent recordings", adding, “these recordings aim to cause a conflict and destabilize the situation. They represent the decadent media."

"Choosing a new President and Prime Minister are urgently required to protect the stability and state prestige."

He added, "We are serious about finalizing the premiership file to complete all other constitutional entitlements and form a new government."

A series of leaked recordings, attributed to Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki appeared, in which he allegedly insults al-Sadr and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF).

Al-Maliki said on Sunday that al-Hashd al-Shaabi's (PMF) leaders and members are "a whole nation of Jihadists".

"Since day one, I supported it (PMF), and stood against all attempts to target it."

He added, "Fabrications and falsification will never succeed in ruining my relationship with our armed forces and al-Hashd al-Shaabi, who are the protectors of the homeland, as well as the country's political process."