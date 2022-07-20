Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Ameri calls on al-Sadr to rise above the recently-leaked recordings

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-20T08:37:43+0000
Al-Ameri calls on al-Sadr to rise above the recently-leaked recordings

Shafaq News / The head of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Ameri, asked the prominent Shiite cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, to rise above the recently-leaked recordings attributed to former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.

Al-Ameri said in a speech during al-Ghadeer international festival held in Baghdad, "I call on (Sayed) Muqtada al-Sadr to rise above the recent recordings", adding, “these recordings aim to cause a conflict and destabilize the situation. They represent the decadent media."

"Choosing a new President and Prime Minister are urgently required to protect the stability and state prestige."

He added, "We are serious about finalizing the premiership file to complete all other constitutional entitlements and form a new government."

A series of leaked recordings, attributed to Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki appeared, in which he allegedly insults al-Sadr and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF).

Al-Maliki said on Sunday that al-Hashd al-Shaabi's (PMF) leaders and members are "a whole nation of Jihadists".

"Since day one, I supported it (PMF), and stood against all attempts to target it."

He added, "Fabrications and falsification will never succeed in ruining my relationship with our armed forces and al-Hashd al-Shaabi, who are the protectors of the homeland, as well as the country's political process."

related

Al-Ameri and al-Sadr meeting aimed to spare Iraq Shiite-Shiite strife, leading figure says

Date: 2022-01-16 07:54:27
Al-Ameri and al-Sadr meeting aimed to spare Iraq Shiite-Shiite strife, leading figure says

Al-Sadr to support al-Ameri's candidature for Premiership-sources

Date: 2022-07-19 07:51:06
Al-Sadr to support al-Ameri's candidature for Premiership-sources

Coordination Framework on al-Ameri's meeting with al-Sadr: positive

Date: 2022-01-16 20:28:59
Coordination Framework on al-Ameri's meeting with al-Sadr: positive

Al-Amiri heads to al-Hannana tonight

Date: 2022-04-04 17:31:44
Al-Amiri heads to al-Hannana tonight

Al-Sadr and Al-Ameri meets in Najaf

Date: 2022-01-15 19:46:43
Al-Sadr and Al-Ameri meets in Najaf

Al-Sadr and Al-Ameri meets in Al-Hanana, the Sadrist says

Date: 2022-01-15 20:24:58
Al-Sadr and Al-Ameri meets in Al-Hanana, the Sadrist says

Source denies claims that al-Sadr asked Salih to withdraw his candidature

Date: 2022-03-31 10:37:07
Source denies claims that al-Sadr asked Salih to withdraw his candidature

Al-Sadr instructs the Sadrist MPs not to attend the president election 

Date: 2022-02-05 09:03:29
Al-Sadr instructs the Sadrist MPs not to attend the president election 