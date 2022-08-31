Al-Ameri calls for "political and media silence" ahead of the Arbaeen

Shafaq News/ The head of al-Fatah alliance, Hadi al-Ameri, on Wednesday urged the leaders of the political parties in Iraq to tone down their rhetoric and pursue a moderate discourse ahead of the Arbaeen anniversary, a Shiite religious observance that occurs forty days after Ashura.

"The love of Hussein brings us together... The love of Hussein unites us," al-Ameri said in a statement, "with the Arbaeen around the corner... I appeal to all the brotherly leaders and political forces to declare political and media silence, pursue a moderate discourse that converges and does not diverge... and refrain from making statements that spur resentment, hatred, and grudge."

The Shiite leader called for joining efforts to" ensure the success of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, restore fraternity between the people of the same country and doctrine, and the sons of the two Sadrs"; in reference to the revered Shiite clerics, Mohammad Sadiq and Mohammad Baqer al-Sadr.