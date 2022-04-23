Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Ameri calls for legal action against repatriated "platform leaders" 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-23T20:16:19+0000
Al-Ameri calls for legal action against repatriated "platform leaders" 

Shafaq News/ The head of al-Fatah bloc, Hadi al-Ameri, expressed discontent with the return of whom he called "the platforms leaders" to Iraq in spite of their contribution to the insurgency of ISIS, calling on the Iraqi judiciary to commence legal action against them.

Al-Ameri is seemingly taking an aim toward Rafeh al-Issawi, a former Minister of Iraq who was acquitted by the Iraqi judiciary recently, and Ali Hatem Soleiman, a tribal figure who unleashed a sectarian campaign against the Shiite community. Both of them returned to Iraq recently after spending years in exile. 

"We are extremely surprised by the repatriation of the leaders of the platforms that enabled ISIS from controlling vast areas of Iraq and led to massive non-reparable human and material losses," the Secretary-General of the Badr Organization said on Saturday. 

"They returned as if nothing has happened. We would not accept, under any circumstances, any political compromise whose price is amnesty for those who were the cause of killing thousands of Iraqi young people," he said. 

Al-Ameri called on the Iraqi judiciary to bring them to justice and incriminate them for their Treachery, according to the statement.

related

Al-Ameri calls for a controlled relation with  the advisory foreign forces after December 31

Date: 2021-12-28 15:21:36
Al-Ameri calls for a controlled relation with  the advisory foreign forces after December 31

Al-Ameri: the UK intervenes in the Iraqi affairs

Date: 2022-04-02 21:12:18
Al-Ameri: the UK intervenes in the Iraqi affairs

Al-Fatah Coalition: The US's heinous crime is unjustifiable

Date: 2021-03-01 17:09:55
Al-Fatah Coalition: The US's heinous crime is unjustifiable

Al-Ameri on the Green Zone and al-Takaddom headquarters attacks: Unjustifiable

Date: 2022-01-14 13:42:43
Al-Ameri on the Green Zone and al-Takaddom headquarters attacks: Unjustifiable

Al-Ameri: the Coordination Framework will not give the rights of the Shiite community 

Date: 2022-04-03 17:09:07
Al-Ameri: the Coordination Framework will not give the rights of the Shiite community 

Al-Ameri: we will resist the conspiracies to dissolve the PMF

Date: 2021-09-17 13:11:51
Al-Ameri: we will resist the conspiracies to dissolve the PMF

Al-Sadr and Al-Ameri meets in Najaf

Date: 2022-01-15 19:46:43
Al-Sadr and Al-Ameri meets in Najaf

Al-Amiri heads to al-Hannana tonight

Date: 2022-04-04 17:31:44
Al-Amiri heads to al-Hannana tonight