Al-Ameri calls for closing the borders with Turkey, kicking Turkish companies off Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-20T16:59:25+0000
Al-Ameri calls for closing the borders with Turkey, kicking Turkish companies off Iraq

Shafaq News/ The head of al-Fatah bloc, Hadi al-Ameri, called for immediate closure of the Iraqi borders with Turkey and delisting of Turkish companies operating in Iraq in the aftermath of a bloody Turkish attack on a resort in Duhok earlier today, Wednesday.

In a statement he issued earlier today, al-Ameri called for taking "a patriotic position to protect the country's sovereignty and the lives of its people from the Turkish destruction machine."

Al-Ameri called for "immediately closing the borders with Turkey and halt the Turkish businesses in Iraq."

The lawmaker warned the government of showing any signs of complacency in protecting the people of Iraq, stressing that "those who attempt to ignore or make excuses for this heinous crime are partners of the killers."

