Al-Ameri calls for a "media truce" to defuse the rampant tension in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-09T14:29:51+0000
Shafaq News/ The leader of the Iran-backed al-Fatah alliance, Hadi al-Ameri, called for a "media truce" to avert further escalation and maintain security and stability in the country.

In a press release issued earlier today, Tuesday, al-Ameri called the Iraqi parties for "a media truce, and leaving the matters to Judiciary and technical committees to adjudicate in the recent crackdowns against the peaceful demonstrators and the attempted assassination of the Prime Minister."

"We all trust the Judiciary, its justice, and bravery. Therefore, we urge everyone to pursue serenity because the situation in Iraq cannot bear further escalation," al-Ameri said.

Al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with explosive-laden drones that targeted his residence early Sunday, and officials said he was unharmed. The attack was a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed armed groups to recognize last month’s parliamentary election results.

