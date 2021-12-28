Al-Ameri calls for a controlled relation with the advisory foreign forces after December 31

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-28T15:21:36+0000

Shafaq News/ The head of al-Fatah bloc, Hadi al-Ameri, cracked on a list of five conditions to ensure Iraq's "sovereignty" after the withdrawal of the foreign combat forces from the Iraqi soil. In a statement he issued earlier today, Tuesday, al-Ameri laid emphasis on the withdrawal of every single combatant by December 31, 2021, and "the intolerance of any fighter under whatsoever name or pretext." "The bases or the compartments of the Iraqi bases housing foreign force must be transferred to the Iraqi army or security forces by December 31, 2021, particularly the Ayn al-Asad and Hariri bases." "The need for any consultants, trainers, or technicians shall be rigorously assessed by the superior military command (numbers, specialties, and the location)," he said, "the reason must be clearly stated pursuant to a preset agreement between the Iraqi and U.S. governments." "The entry and exit of all advisors, technicians, and trainers shall be held in a manner that respects the sovereignty of the country," he said.

related

Al-Fatah Coalition: The US's heinous crime is unjustifiable

Date: 2021-03-01 17:09:55

Al-Ameri: we will resist the conspiracies to dissolve the PMF

Date: 2021-09-17 13:11:51

Al-Ameri: Saturday's crime against the demonstrators will not go unpunished

Date: 2021-11-06 16:26:33

Al-Ameri calls for a "media truce" to defuse the rampant tension in Iraq

Date: 2021-11-09 14:29:51

Al-Ameri after meting PUK delegation: we might boycott the political process in Iraq

Date: 2021-11-10 17:11:37

Al-Ameri casts doubts on Al-Kadhimi's assassination attempt, calls for a transparent investigation

Date: 2021-11-13 10:47:00

Al-Ameri receives the UN Special Envoy for Iraq

Date: 2021-11-25 20:20:59

Al-Ameri to the KDP delegation: evidence presented to the Supreme Court can abolish the election

Date: 2021-12-14 14:45:20