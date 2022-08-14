Al-Ameri asked Barzani to mediate between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement

Shafaq News/ The leader of al-Fatah bloc, Hadi al-Ameri, asked the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, to mediate between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement, but the meeting failed to deliver, a source revealed on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Barzani and al-Ameri failed to find common ground between the Coordination Framework, a consortium of mainly Iran-backed Shiite political forces, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party during the meeting.

Al-Ameri asked Barzani to try to convince the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, to sit at the same table with the Coordination Framework, the source added.