Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Ameri arrives in al-Sulaymaniyah after a meeting with Barzani in Erbil

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-14T16:49:14+0000
Al-Ameri arrives in al-Sulaymaniyah after a meeting with Barzani in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The leader of al-Fatah alliance, Hadi al-Ameri, arrived in al-Sulaymaniyah following a meeting with the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, in the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, earlier today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the members of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's (PUK) Politburo, Kusret Rasoul and Khaled Shawani, welcomed the Coordination Framework's leader on the tarmacs of al-Sulaymaniyah Airport.

According to sources, al-Ameri will meet with the leaders of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Bafel Talabani, and the New Generation movement, Shaswar Abdul-Wahed, during his brief stay in al-Sulaymaniyah.

related

Al-Kadhimi to visit Al-Sulaymaniyah during his tour in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-09-09 15:24:39
Al-Kadhimi to visit Al-Sulaymaniyah during his tour in Kurdistan

Al-Ameri: arresting Musleh is an attempt to break al-Hashd's prestige

Date: 2021-05-27 21:26:03
Al-Ameri: arresting Musleh is an attempt to break al-Hashd's prestige

Al-Ameri: Fayli Kurds shall have a real presence in the Iraqi political scene

Date: 2021-12-27 08:14:03
Al-Ameri: Fayli Kurds shall have a real presence in the Iraqi political scene