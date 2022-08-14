Al-Ameri arrives in al-Sulaymaniyah after a meeting with Barzani in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The leader of al-Fatah alliance, Hadi al-Ameri, arrived in al-Sulaymaniyah following a meeting with the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, in the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, earlier today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the members of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's (PUK) Politburo, Kusret Rasoul and Khaled Shawani, welcomed the Coordination Framework's leader on the tarmacs of al-Sulaymaniyah Airport.

According to sources, al-Ameri will meet with the leaders of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Bafel Talabani, and the New Generation movement, Shaswar Abdul-Wahed, during his brief stay in al-Sulaymaniyah.