Al-Ameri: arresting Musleh is an attempt to break al-Hashd's prestige

Shafaq News / The leader of Al-Fatah coalition, Hadi Al-Ameri, said that arresting the leader in al-Hashd al-Shaabi, Qassem Musleh, is an attempt to break the prestige of al-Hashd and thus break the prestige of the state.

Al-Ameri said in a statement, "The arrests are being carried out illegally", adding, " Judiciary and security services cannot be compacted into one person," referring to Al-Kadhimi.

"Wrong practices are being carried out, such as arresting without arrest warrants. In addition, there are torture methods that we can never accept. This is the first step to return to dictatorship."

Yesterday, Baghdad witnessed tension after a special security force arrested Qassem Musleh, a leader in al-Hashd, according to a court warrant related to terrorism, which aroused the dissatisfaction of al-Hashd leadership. As a result, armed elements stormed the Green Zone and its vicinity, and surrounded Some government headquarters, to push for Musleh's release.

The U.S. National Security Council (NSC) also expressed on Wednesday unwavering support for the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, in his conquest to "uphold the rule of law" in the country.

Reports said that Musleh might be released and handed over to al-Hahsd al-Shaabi authorities.