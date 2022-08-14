Report

Al-Ameri and Barzani discuss solutions for the political impasse in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-14T18:20:53+0000
Shafaq News/ The leader of al-Fatah alliance, Hadi al-Ameri, and the president of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, reiterated their commitment to eliminating the hurdles impeding the progress of the political process in Iraq.

Earlier today, the Kurdish leader received the Secretary-General of the Badr Organization in his headquarters in the Saladin resort near the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil.

According to a readout issued by his headquarters, Barzani discussed with his guest the latest updates on the situation in Iraq and obstacles to the political process.

The two leaders urged the forces to "take the necessary measures address the differences and spare no effort to get through the political crisis."

