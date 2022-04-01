Al-Ameri: We will not give up on the Shiite component's right

Shafaq News / The head of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Ameri, stressed the Coordination Framework's position to form the largest Shiite parliamentary bloc with the Sadrist movement and independent MPs.

Al-Ameri's said in a speech he made on the occasion of the "Fayli martyr's day", that Fayli Kurds have been suffering just for being loyal to "Ahlul-Bayt", noting that they had a prominent role in the Kurdish revolution.

He laid emphasis on the need to remove laws that damaged the Fayli Kurds.

"There was fraud in the parliamentary elections but we respected the Federal Court's decision", he added, pointing out that this is the main reason behind the current political impasse.

The member of the Coordination Framework stressed the need for reaching an agreement to save the political process that was built in 2003 based on balance and partnership.

"We will not give up on forming that largest bloc and the right of the Shiite community in the government. We insist on forming the largest bloc to include the Shiite Framework, the Sadrist movement, and the independent MPs", he concluded.