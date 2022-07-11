Al-Ameri: I refuse naming me for premiership, will not participate in the government

Shafaq News/ The head of al-Fatah bloc, Hadi al-Ameri, on Monday refuted media reports claiming that a conflict over the premiership has pitted him against his allies in the Coordination Framework.

In a press release he issued earlier today, al-Ameri said, "at a time our honored people anticipate achieving the constitutional entitlements, forming a government, and approving its national program, we noticed that some media outlets are sharing different news and commentaries claiming that Coordination Framework witnesses a competition between al-Ameri and other people over the premiership and that this competition might deconstruct it."

Al-Ameri dismissed these reports as "unfounded" and "probably paid for", stressing that he "is not a candidate for the post and refuses naming him to it."

"My priority is the unity of the Framework. I will offer support to any candidate the brothers agree upon despite our decision that we will not participate in any government."