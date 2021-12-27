Al-Ameri: Fayli Kurds shall have a real presence in the Iraqi political scene

Shafaq News/ The head of al-Fatah bloc, Hadi al-Ameri, called for a real representation for the Fayli Kurds in the Iraqi political arena, deeming them an autochthonous component of the Iraqi fabric.

Al-Ameri's remarks came during a meeting he held with the General National Assembly of the Fayli Kurds, chaired by Tariq al-Mandalawi, earlier today, Monday.

Al-Ameri, according to a statement by his office, said, "we are supporters and lobbiers for the causes of the Fayli Kurds. They are an indigenous component that presented many martyrs in the struggle against the dictator regime. They shall have a real presence in the political process and receive all their rights."