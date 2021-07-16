Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Abbas squad denies news of attacking a prominent PMF leader 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-16T19:43:05+0000
Al-Abbas squad denies news of attacking a prominent PMF leader 

Shafaq News/ Al-Abbas squad denied, on Friday, reports that its fighters were involved in attacking a prominent leader in the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

The squad said in a statement, "Local media circulated news that a force from the leadership of the Al-Abbas attacked some leading figures in the PMF’s Imam Ali Brigades...This news is completely false."

It called on the media to publish only accurate news.”

A source told Shafaq News Agency that "unidentified men shot at the house of the leader of the Imam Ali Brigades, Shebl al-Zaidi, in the Jadriya area without causing any causalities."

It is noteworthy that Al-Abbas Squad is one of the factions loyal to the supreme Shiite authority in Iraq, Ali al-Sistani, while the Imam Ali brigades are considered pro-Iranian factions.

related

PMF carries out an operation in Diyala, dismantles an explosive device

Date: 2021-06-01 06:20:23
PMF carries out an operation in Diyala, dismantles an explosive device

PMF members wounded in Green Zone attack

Date: 2020-11-17 21:02:36
PMF members wounded in Green Zone attack

Eight PMF members injured in an attack in Anbar Governorate

Date: 2021-01-15 11:19:29
Eight PMF members injured in an attack in Anbar Governorate

PMF thwarts a "terrorist battle" in Babel

Date: 2021-03-11 18:33:00
PMF thwarts a "terrorist battle" in Babel

PMF members demonstrate in Baghdad demanding regularization

Date: 2021-04-26 07:26:04
PMF members demonstrate in Baghdad demanding regularization

A dispute between Iraqi Army and PMF leaders foils an Ambush

Date: 2021-04-29 07:09:11
A dispute between Iraqi Army and PMF leaders foils an Ambush

A PMF member shot dead in Saladin

Date: 2021-04-29 09:30:54
A PMF member shot dead in Saladin

“Ali Wali Allah”, a new Joint Operation against ISIS in Nineveh

Date: 2021-05-03 07:08:36
“Ali Wali Allah”, a new Joint Operation against ISIS in Nineveh