Al-Abbas Combat group to punish "disobedient" members

Shafaq News/ The Commander of "al-Abbas Combat Group", Maytham al-Zaydi, has issued a set of sanctions against a group of his underlings for "disobedience".

According to a document appended by al-Zaydi's signature, five members of the paramilitary group affiliated with the "Shrines Mobilization" will be subject to those sanctions for "abandoning their duty and inciting insubordination."

The spokesperson to the protesting members, Abu Ali al-Ashtar, accused the commanders of the paramilitary group of misappropriating 30 billion dinars allocated to the fighters and investing the amount for their personal interest.

An official statement of the group affiliated with the Ministry of Defense denounced the recent media altercations as a "desperate attempt split the group."

"Some people are attempting to incite chaos. There are people among them who listen to strife with people from outside feeding it."

"The command will take the proper measures under the auspices of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces," the statement said.