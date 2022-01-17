Al-Abbas Combat Division condemns al-Yasiri's assassination attempt

Shafaq News/ Al-Abbas Combat Division denounced the assassination attempt against the commander of the Ansar al-Marja'iyya (Proponents of al-Marja'iyya), Hamid al-Yasiri, as a "perilous indicator", calling for holding the perpetrators accountable.

In a statement it issued earlier today, Monday, al-Sistani-loyal formation of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) described the attack on al-Yasiri's residence as "the night bats attempt to discourage the state forces from their national, legal, and moral position and project for the country and the people."

The group called on the authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable "as it carries perilous indications at a critical time."

Yesterday, al-Yasiri survived an assassination attempt that targeted his residence in al-Muthanna, South of Iraq.

"A group of assailants in vehicles engaged with al-Yasiri's personal protection at the front gate of his residence in al-Fazza'iyyah, al-Rumaytha district, north of al-Muthanna," a source said.

"The group attempted to raid the house, but al-Yasiri's protection squad and security forces stationed nearby deterred them."

It was not immediately clear who orchestrated and executed this attack.