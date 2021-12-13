Al-Abbas Combat Division: a "miserable" attempt to split us

Shafaq News/ Al-Abbas Combat Division, a faction affiliated with the Iraqi Ministry of Defense, described the attempt to split its ranks as "miserable."

In a statement, the Division said, "we have always adhered to the d legal frameworks in times of war and in the most difficult combat situations against the ISIS enemy, as well as times of peace, but unfortunately some people are trying to incite chaos."

it added, "What happened today falls within the framework of provoking chaos and lawlessness under false allegations and illusions of falsehood, and our officials were very wise in dealing with the miserable attempt to split us."

"The Division will take legal and military measures and under the supervision of the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces (Mustafa Al-Kadhimi)." The Statement added.

This Statement comes after fighters of Al-Abbas's headquarters in Karbala demonstrated to demand the dismissal of Leader, Maitham al-Zaidi, accusing him of embezzlement of funds.

The spokesperson for the demonstrators, Abu Ali Al-Ashtar, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Division leadership received 30 billion Iraqi dinars as financial rights for the mujahideen in the long time ago. Al-Abbas Combat Division, who are about 3000 security personnel."

Al-Ashtar pointed out that "the sit-in in front of the Division's gate came to demand disbursing this money, as well as dismissing Maitham al-Zaidi, as he betrayed the Mujahideen's secretariat," he said.