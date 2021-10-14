Al-Abadi rejects "post-elections political alignments"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-14T09:59:57+0000

Shafaq News/ The head of the Victory coalition, Haider al-Abadi, rejected what he called "political alignments" that emerged after the elections, calling on the Independent High Electoral Commission to "resolve the problems that confused the general situation." Al-Abadi said in a statement today, "What is more important than electoral win and loss is peace and national unity, and the well-being of the political system that represents the people. Therefore, political alignments that threaten the unity of the people and the well-being of public order are rejected," adding, "We are working with all parties to overcome the crisis. We believe that the state is for everyone, and that building or destroying the state is a shared responsibility. He pointed out that his position "on the elections was and still is clear, and it is not subject to self-interest, regional benefits or frontal calculations. Since the start of the October 2019 demonstrations, we have called for early and fair elections to achieve justice and restore the people's confidence in their political system. We supported the decision to hold the ections on 10/1", he said, noting, "At the same time, we criticized the mismanagement of the Commission's procedures, which created needless confusion and tension in the country." Al-Abadi continued, "We support all calls for peace and solidarity, and we are working to find a ground to reassure all parties," calling on "the High Electoral Commission to resolve the problems that emerged in the electoral process that confused the general situation." Shiite factions and forces within the "Al-Fatah" coalition rejected the election results, saying that proceeding with it would endanger civil peace in the country, which raises fears of a Shiite-Shiite conflict, in an attempt to block Al-Sadr's path to form the next government.

