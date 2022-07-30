Al-Abadi offers to mediate for reconciliation between the rival Shiite parties

Shafaq News/ The head of al-Nasr alliance, former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi, offered to mediate a resolution of the ongoing political raw between the Shiite rivals, the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement, as tension heightened following the demonstration of the Sadrist movement's supporters inside Baghdad's ultra-secure Green Zone.

In a statement he issued earlier today, Saturday, al-Abadi urged the leaders of the political parties on both side to resort to dialogue and agreement.

Al-Abadi said, "we express readiness to converge the views between the brothers to address the bottlenecks and end the strife."