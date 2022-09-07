Al-Abadi launches a new initiative to address the impasse

Shafaq News / The head of al-Nasr coalition, Haidar al-Abadi, launched a new initiative to address the current political impasse in Iraq.

Al-Abadi said in a tweet on Wednesday, "I demand launching an initiative based on Article 64 of the constitution and a scheduled political agreement that stipulates holding early election... supervised by the government, as well as dissolving the House of Representatives."

The Federal Supreme Court announced, earlier today, dismissing the appeals to dissolve the Iraqi Parliament.