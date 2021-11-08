Al-Abadi hosts a meeting between senior Iraqi officials in his house 

Shafaq News/ Informed sources revealed today that former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi hosted, in his house, a meeting between leaders of political forces, aiming to "calm the situation."

The sources told Shafaq News Agency, "Both the President of the Republic, Barham Salih, Ministers Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and the Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan, attended the meeting, in addition to the leaders of the coordination framework."

Also, the head of the negotiating committee in the Sadrist movement, Hassan al-Athari, joined the meeting.

The meeting was held upon the invitation of the head of the Alliance of State Forces, Ammar al-Hakim, according to the sources.