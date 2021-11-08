Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Abadi hosts a meeting between senior Iraqi officials in his house 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-08T20:46:29+0000
Al-Abadi hosts a meeting between senior Iraqi officials in his house 

Shafaq News/ Informed sources revealed today that former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi hosted, in his house, a meeting between leaders of political forces, aiming to "calm the situation."

 The sources told Shafaq News Agency, "Both the President of the Republic, Barham Salih, Ministers Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and the Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan, attended the meeting, in addition to the leaders of the coordination framework."

Also, the head of the negotiating committee in the Sadrist movement, Hassan al-Athari, joined the meeting.

The meeting was held upon the invitation of the head of the Alliance of State Forces, Ammar al-Hakim, according to the sources.

related

Haider al-Abadi, a consensual candidate of the Shiite forces, Source says

Date: 2021-11-06 20:45:31
Haider al-Abadi, a consensual candidate of the Shiite forces, Source says

Al-Abadi condemns the assassination attempt al-Kadhimi was subjected to

Date: 2021-11-07 15:47:20
Al-Abadi condemns the assassination attempt al-Kadhimi was subjected to

Do not provide a pretext for external intervention, Nasr coalition to "Non-State" forces

Date: 2020-09-30 14:51:36
Do not provide a pretext for external intervention, Nasr coalition to "Non-State" forces

Al-Nasr calls for a dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad

Date: 2020-11-15 16:16:49
Al-Nasr calls for a dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad

Al-Abadi is in good health, the Victory coalition confirms

Date: 2020-11-24 07:37:39
Al-Abadi is in good health, the Victory coalition confirms

The aircraft that targeted Soleimani and Al-Muhandis had Iraqi approval, Al-Abadi reveals

Date: 2020-12-10 21:06:10
The aircraft that targeted Soleimani and Al-Muhandis had Iraqi approval, Al-Abadi reveals

The Victory Coalition criticizes al-Sadr's decision to boycott the elections

Date: 2021-07-15 09:36:49
The Victory Coalition criticizes al-Sadr's decision to boycott the elections

The Al-Nasr coalition welcomes the Sadrist decision to participate in the elections

Date: 2021-08-27 16:58:47
The Al-Nasr coalition welcomes the Sadrist decision to participate in the elections