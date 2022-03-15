Al-Abadi holds a phone call with leader Barzani

Shafaq News / The head of al-Nasr coalition, Haidar al-Abadi, expressed rejection of the attack that targeted Erbil, in a phone call he held with the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani.

Al-Abadi's office said in a statement that the two sides discussed, during the phone call, the latest political developments and the current government crisis, in addition to denouncing the recent attack on Erbil.

The two sides stressed their commitment to create positive ties with neighboring countries, and not allow turning Iraq into an arena to settle differences as well.

The meeting shed light on the current government crisis, noting that it does not serve any party and is negatively affecting the economic situation.

Yesterday, al-Abadi condemned, in a tweet, the attack that targeted the region's capital two days ago.

Around a dozen missiles rained down on Erbil on Sunday near midnight, reportedly targeting the US consulate's new building. Though neighboring areas were struck, the attack seems to have only caused material damage and minor injuries to two citizens.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attack later on Sunday.