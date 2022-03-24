Al-Abadi congratulates the Homeland rescue coalition

Shafaq News / The head of Nasr coalition, Haidar al-Abadi, congratulated the "Homeland rescue" coalition on forming the largest parliamentary bloc.

Al-Abadi said in a statement, "I congratulate Muqtada al-Sadr, Barzani, al-Halboosi, and al-Khanjar on announcing their alliance, and I sincerely wish that the "Homeland rescue" steps begin through dialogue with the Coordination Framework to find solutions for the crises the country is going through."

Yesterday, the trilateral alliance among the Sadrist bloc headed by Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, Masoud Barzani's the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) faction, and the Sunni al-Siyada (Sovereignty) Alliance headed by Khamis al-Khanjar announced a new pact titled "Rescue Alliance" and unveiled their nominations for the presidency and premiership.

In a live press conference aired by Iraq's state television, the alliance nominated Reber Ahmed, a Kurd from the KDP for the Iraqi presidency, and nominated Iraq's current ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mohammad Jaafar al-Sadr for the position of prime minister. The latter is al-Sadr's cousin and son of the revered Shiite leader Sayyid Mohammad Baqir al-Sadr.

Muqtada al-Sadr later on described in a tweet the alliance as "the largest bloc" and a "milestone towards forming a national majority government without delay".

According to Iraq's constitution, a parliamentary bloc with the biggest number of lawmakers is entitled to name a prime minister, who has the most powers within the country's governing system.