Al-Abadi: a fixed-term government is our condition to get involved 

Shafaq News/ Al-Nasr bloc will only participate in a "fixed-term" government under a "neutral polity formula", lawmaker Haidar al-Abadi said on Monday.

The Alliance of the State forces which al-Abadi, a former prime minister of Iraq, formed with Ammar al-Hakim, the head of al-Hekmah movement, has garnered 11 seats in the Iraqi parliament after the mass resignation of the Sadrist movement's lawmakers.

"The political division, in addition to the political, economic, and sovereign challenges, stipulates: a neutral polity formula that defuses the crises and fixed-term, national, and competent government that is capable of achieving reforms, offering services, and providing job opportunities," he tweeted, "otherwise, we will neither support nor take part in it because it might complicate the situation and lead us to uncertainty."