Al-Abadi: Iraq's wealth is "mismanaged"

Shafaq News/ Iraq's former prime minister, Haidar al-Abadi, expressed discontent with the current administration of the country's oil wealth.

Al-Abadi's remarks came during a meeting with the Sheikhs and dignitaries of Dhi Qar's tribes, according to a statement by his bureau.

The head of al-Nasr (Victory) bloc, according to the statement, addressed the political deadlock, the efforts to form a new government, and the economic situation in the country.

Al-Abadi said that the country's wealth and financial resources are being "mismanaged" and "poorly controlled", calling for "freezing the disagreements" and focusing on "fighting strife and unifying the discourse."