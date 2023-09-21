Al- Sudani set to visit Russian soon

Shafaq News / Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein unveiled on Thursday that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani is meticulously crafting plans for a visit to Russia before the end of the current year.

Russian news agency Novosti quoted the Foreign Minister elucidating that the preparations for the visit are underway.

In the bygone month of July, Russia's Ambassador to Baghdad, Ilbros Kurtashev, revealed that al-Sudani had accepted an official invitation to visit Moscow.

The Russian diplomatic mission head emphasized that such a visit would furnish an invaluable opportunity for the two nations' leadership to engage in deliberations spanning a spectrum of issues, encompassing those of a political and economic nature.