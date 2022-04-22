Akar: we respect Iraq's sovereignty 

Shafaq News / Minister of National Defense of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, said on Friday that his country does not aim to control lands in other countries.

The Minister said in statements to local Turkish media that Ankara does not claim other countries' lands and respects Iraq's sovereignty and independence.

He added that the first phase of the recently launched Turkish operation in the Region has been completed, noting, "we have reached our goals and the operation is ongoing."

On April 18, Akar announced launching an air and land operation that targeted facilities ranging from camps to ammunition stores.

The operation focused on the Iraqi regions of Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan, the ministry said in a statement. Alongside the air operation, commandos and special forces also participated, both by land and air.